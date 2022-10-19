Meghan Markle appeared on Season two of NBC's Deal or No Deal 16 years ago but quit after just a few episodes

The Duchess of Sussex said she was grateful for the work to pay the bills but not how it made her feel

Royal said she and other women on the show were there for looks and had to pad their bras and have spray tans

Meghan Markle has torn into her time as a suitcase girl on Deal or No Deal.

Meghan Markle says she was treated like a bimbo on Deal or No Deal. Photo: Meghan Markle.

According to Metro, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her big break into showbusiness, long before she became Rachel Zane in Suits and later wed the most eligible bachelor in the world, Prince Harry.

Chatting to Paris Hilton on her latest Archetypes podcast episode, Markle said she was grateful for the opportunity on Deal or No Deal back in 2006, but she was treated like a bimbo.

Subsequently, she is determined to make sure her daughter Lilibet aspires to be slightly higher.

"Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things," she told the heiress.

Markle joined Deal or No Deal in its second season, starting her TV career behind suitcase number 11 before she moved to number 24.

She eventually quit the game show.

"I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance," she added.

