Dammy Krane is not done dragging his colleague, Davido, as he shared yet another controversial post about him

The singer, in a question and answer session, declared that Wizkid is bigger than Davido, and he hinted that he saw the consequences of the statement almost immediately

Dammy Krane shared a video of someone believed to be 30BG member AB Kush as he made attempt to break into his home

Nigerians have reacted differently to the singer's accusation against a member of his colleague's crew

Do you think the dirty fight between singers, Davido and Dammy Krane is over? Far from it, the latter seemed to have not let go yet.

Dammy Krane replied to a tweep who asked about who is bigger between Davido and Wizkid, and he pitched his tent for Wizzy and cautioned the person to stop playing with the superstar.

Dammy Krane drags Davido and 30BG again. Credit: @dammykrane_worldstar @davido

Hours after sharing the controversial opinion, he shared footage of someone, AB Kush, who he claimed was a member of Davido's 30BG gang.

According to him:

"Surveillance footage of AB Kush 30GB trying to break into my house I fear no one but Jah. In case y'all don't know There's government."

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to Dammy Krane posts

Social media users have reacted differently to the allegations Dammy Krane levelled on Davido's aide.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Meerah_cul:

"Make Dammy Krane go pick money for Juju wedding oh. I no wan hear say dem still dey owe you."

Annabell_obi:

"The money wey davido spray Juju for em wedding yesterday come anger this one again."

Jeffryprettypretty:

"This guy might be going through a lot, but no one will believe him."

Ebinimnkiruka:

"When will Nigeria police look into this or is it when it gets out of hand? They should investigate if he is saying the truth or not?"

Isreal DMW slams Dammy Krane

Isreal DMW took to social media in defence of his boss, Davido, following continued trolling by colleague Dammy Krane.

Taking to his Instastory channel, Isreal wondered how Davido could possibly be owing the singer while recounting how the 30BG leader helped Krane in the past.

Isreal’s post sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community, with many knocking ‘Dammy Krane’.

