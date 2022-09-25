Isreal DMW has taken to social media in defence of his boss, Davido, following continued trolling by colleague Dammy Krane

Taking to his Instastory channel, Isreal wondered how Davido could possibly be owing the singer while recounting how the 30BG leader helped Krane in the past

Isreal’s post sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community with many knocking ‘Dammy Krane’

The drama between singer Davido and Dammy Krane continues to wax strong on social media even though the former is refusing to get involved.

Just recently, Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, took to his Instastory channel with a post directed at Krane who has been ridiculing his boss over an alleged debt.

Isreal slams Dammy Krane. Photo: @dammykrane/@isrealdmw

Isreal in his post wondered how Davido could possibly be owing the My Darling crooner any money. He went on to reference a time in the past when Davido spent thousands of dollars when Krane had issues with authorities in the US.

"Someone who spent thousands of dollars to make sure you were free when you got hooked in the US," Isreal’s post read in part.

Social media users react

im_sheila00 said:

"Be like him don broke wellayou know say when person broke e go remember who and who Dey owe am."

obmax2 said:

"Dammy krane should have reached out to OBO for help rather than this, we know the country is hard and he might be going through sht but he did it the wrong way."

teesbeautylane said:

"Davido broke? At this point, I think Krane is just broke and looking for attention."

officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"The fastest way to be called a bad person is to help an ungrateful person !!!!! "

leaddyskincare said:

"Dammy Krane seems to be an ungrateful boy,because what is this??? Let him go to Davido’s house for settlement."

pablo242455 said:

"Israel för leave this English speak language make we for understand oh. See headache dey worry me now."

jojosbeautyplace said:

"Funny enough Davido would soon forgive him again like portable."

Dammy Krane calls on Tunde Ednut to help him over Davido debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dammy Krane reached out to popular blogger Tunde Ednut as part of his means of getting Davido to pay him.

The singer shared a screenshot of the chat between him and Tunde Ednut, as the blogger told him he can’t win Davido online.

Dammy Krane insisted he has God, his fans, and the Lagos state and federal government supporting him.

