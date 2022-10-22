Davido's Isreal DMW's wedding ceremony is ongoing in Benin currently and photos from the white wedding have surfaced online

The MC for the reception ceremony, Edo Pikin shared a video of Isreal dozing off while he was asking his questions

Juju got confused and had to call on his wife to answer for herself when the MC asked for her name

The preparation for his wedding took a toll on Davido's logistic manager Isreal and he seemed to be dozing off in a video sighted online.

Juju as he is fondly called was sighted with his MC for the day Edo Pikin who tried to get some details from him.

Davido's Isreal dozing on his wedding day Photo credit: @mcedopikin

The tired Isreal had to call on his wife to answer her name and other questions by herself.

Edo Pikin tagged the video with a plea to Isreal not to sleep off as they haven't started the ceremony.

"Juju Abeg no sleep oh , we never start oo Congratulations my Omion @isrealdmw. Owan men are still the best "

Reactions to MC Edo Pikin's video

moziano_movenchy:

"Nor be juju be that?"

drbtgar:

"Abeg make @poco_lee no see this one oh Congratulations Isreal "

ruthinneh_:

"Sleeping on wedding day?"

teee_gold:

"wait juju don forget him wife name wahala."

sweet_in_the_middle_:

"Na wa juju they sleep on he marriage day no be juju be that?"

big_name_ofejiro:

"Abeg make una leave our juju for us oo"

dk__regan:

" the number one the champion Juju."

bamidele.ajala:

" e don sleep..pray make him not snore."

israelozuzu:

"Make una still leave my namesake alone nah Shuoo "

mc_ibori:

"Sleep dey him eye he don taya."

Davido, Chioma, Cubana Chiefpriest, 30BG crew members storm Benin for Isreal’s wedding

Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW held his wedding ceremony in Benin on October 22 and his boss turned up for him.

In a video sighted on Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest's page, the 30BG boss as well as his other crew members and his assurance, Chioma flew on a private jet to Benin.

All the men on the trip rocked white coordinated outfits, while Chioma donned a shimmery green and gold outfit.

Source: Legit.ng