Disc Jockey is a thriving industry in the global entertainment industry as they can be regarded as the life of the party

DJs give parties and concert the right flavour because of their mastery of music and ability to read the mood of fun-seekers

In as much as it looks like a male-dominated industry, some female DJs have carved a niche for themselves and Legit.ng takes a look at some of them

A party or concert without a DJ is as good as dead because they add life and vibes to events with their mastery of music tunes and flow with the audience.

Even though it looked like a male-dominated industry, some female DJs are doing well in the industry, and they have, over time, created a name for themselves.

Popping female DJs. Credit: @cuppymusic @djswitch @djlambo and @djbarbie

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the popular female DJs in the country.

1. DJ Cuppy

Arguably one of the most popping female DJs in the country is, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, thanks to her social media activities and ability to relate with everyone despite her social status.

The billionaire daughter is known for her preference for pink colour and is one of the celebrities who loves catching cruises online.

Have you ever seen Cuppy DJing before, you will love her behind the wheels of steel.

2. Dj DimpleNipple

Another popular female DJ is Rachel Oluwabukola Martins, popularly known as DJ DimpleNipple, who is known for flaunting her assets online and entertaining her fans with it.

DJ DimpleNipple has an impressive number of social media followers and always entertains them with her mastery of music.

Watch one of her performances below:

3. DJ Barbie

Another popping Nigerian female DJ is Chiozoba Barbie Madu, aka DJ Barbie, who won fans over with her pretty face.

As her name implies, DJ Barbie looks so pretty, and fans love to watch her performance and attend her shows.

Watch one of her performance videos below:

4. Shola Fapson

Actress Dorcas Sola Fapson switched careers from acting to djing and she is doing so well on her newly chosen profession.

Sola has headlined top concerts around the world and she prides herself as one of the best female DJs around.

Watch her performance videos in Ghana below:

5. DJ Lambo

Veteran DJ, Olawunmi Okerayi, better known as DJ Lambo is an household name when it comes to female DJing.

The plus-sized entertainers gives vibes whenever she performances and has impressive number of years entertaining concertgoers.

Watch one of her performances below:

6. DJ Nana

Nanayate Abedoh, better known as DJ Nana, is a Kogi-born entertainer who has carved a niche for herself in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

She has headlined top shows at home and abroad, and fans love her.

Watch one of her performances below:

7. Tolani Baj

Former BBNaija star, Tonali Baj, shared a video on her birthday to announce to her followers that she is officially a DJ.

Fans trooped to the comments section of the video to commend her and look forward to watching her perform at concerts.

The announcement came with big buzz, with many predicting that she will become a big name in the industry.

8. DJ Switch

Another very popular Nigerian female DJ is DJ Switch, and her role in speaking up for the youth will never be forgotten.

She is a well-known all-round entertainer and fans loved her for lighting up the party.

