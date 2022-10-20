BBNaija reality star Tolani Baj has flooded her social media timeline with some cute pictures as she turns a year older today

Tolani also announced her new profession as a Disc Jockey as she shared a video of her at the turntable

Many of her colleagues as well as fans and followers have taken to her comment section to celebrate with her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Tolani Baj has stunned many with some lovely birthday pictures as she clocks a new age on Thursday, October 20.

Tolani Baj, who rocked an all-white outfit also announced her new profession as a Disc Jockey (DJ).

Tolani Baj goes all white on birthday. Credit: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

The reality star also shared a lovely video of her performing wonders at the turntable as she recounted how she started her training as a DJ in 2019.

Celebrating her birthday Tolani wrote:

"Surprise, surprise! It’s my birthday & excited to finally share with you all that I’m now a DJ & more. All thanks to God for another year"

See her post below:

Fans gush as Tolani Baj marks birthday in style

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

lillyafe:

"Happy birthday hun, I wish you llnp. Congrats love, more wins to come ."

sammielordofficial:

"Happy birthday Tbaj, God bless your new age ."

geeceekitchennfoods:

"happy birthday my Darling... I pray God continues to be with you guide you and lead you to the oath he has ordained for you.. for alot of us you are more that meets the eye and i hope the world gets to see your greatness... happy birthday boothang."

libra_king:

"Happy birthday oremi Tbaj❤️❤️❤️love you too much ❤️God bless you."

hunnie_hairs:

"Happy birthday tbaj the no dulling babe God bless your new age."

aify_theresa:

"Happy birthday my darling and congratulations on finally following your calling oh! ."

Source: Legit.ng