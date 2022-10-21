Nigerian celebrity kids also get a share of their parent's status, with some of them having more than a thousand followers on social media

Some celebrities not only create Instagram accounts for their newborn babies but also go as far as getting them verified on the platform

Nigerian music star Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who recently turned three years old, is the latest celebrity kid to join Instagram

Celebrity lifestyle comes with a plus for close relatives in terms of status and recognition, and some Nigerian celebrities are now putting their kids in the limelight.

To achieve this, some have created personalized Instagram accounts for their kids, which would most likely be handed over to them when they come of age.

Munir Ned Nwoko is verified on Instagram. Credit: @realimadeadeleke @princemunirnwoko @ifeanyiadeleke @officialjamilbalogun

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng looks at popular Nigerian celebrity kids with Instagram accounts managed by their parents.

1. Ifeanyi Adeleke

DMW label boss Davido's son Ifeanyi is the latest celebrity kid to have an Instagram account in his name.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The account was created hours after Ifeanyi turned three years old and is being managed jointly by Davido and his baby mama, Chioma.

As of the time of this article, Ifeanyi has more than 50k followers and has shared only one post.

2. Imade Adeleke

Singer Davido's first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, would easily compete with some celebrities in terms of followership on Instagram.

Imade currently has close to 500k followers and has shared more than 200 posts, her page is managed by her mother, Sophia Adeleke, who is Davido's first baby mama.

3. Hailey Adeleke

Hailey is singer Davido's 2nd child, who he had with Amanda. Like her two other siblings, Hailey has an Instagram account, which is managed by her mum.

Hailey has close to 20k followers and has shared a total of 71 posts.

4. Jamil Balogun

Jamil is the only son of Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage, who she had with talent manager Teebillz.

The celebrity kid has been able to tap into his parent's status and currently boasts of over 190k followers and has shared 86 posts.

5. Munir Ned Nwoko

Munir is the first son of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, who she had with Nigerian business magnate Ned Nwoko.

Regina's son has an Instagram account that is verified with close to 300k followers and has shared 126 posts. Munir's account is managed by his mum.

6. Khalifa Ned Nwoko

Khalifa is the second son of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and was born in 2022. Like his older brother, Khalifa also has an Instagram account which is managed by his mum.

As of the time of this article, he has more than 30k followers and has shared only 10 posts.

7. Asher Nzekwe

Asher was born in 2022 and is the son of Nollywood actress Amarachi Igidimbah. He also has an Instagram account with more than 5k followers and one post, which is managed by his mum.

7. Boluwatife Balogun

Bolu is Nigerian music star Wizkid's first son, who he had with Ogudu Oluwanishola. He has an Instagram account with more than 200 followers and 192 posts.

His account is being managed by his mum.

8. Olivia Idibia

Olivia is the second daughter of Nollywood actres Annie Idibia, who she had with veteran singer Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba.

Olivia has more than 55k followers and has shared 46 posts via her Instagram account.

9. King Andre Dikeh

Andre is the only son of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, who she had with Olakunle Churchill.

He has an Instagram account with more than 90k followers and has shared 553 posts. His account is being managed by his mum.

Davido and Chioma open Instagram account for Ifeanyi

To mark Ifeanyi's third birthday, Davido and Chioma decided to open an Instagram page for him as they shared his first photo on the page.

The photo was one of the numerous ones taken specially to mark his third birthday.

Fans of Davido who had been waiting for Ifeanyi's big 3 trooped to the page, and in less than 24 hours after it was created, the toddler amassed almost 20k followers.

Source: Legit.ng