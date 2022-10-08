One of Nigeria's finest musicians, Davido, and a notable skit maker in the country, Broda Shaggi, linked up in London, and it was a lovely scene

The entertainer duo met at celebrity Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's crib, and videos from their fun meeting have emerged online

Pastor Tobi referred to Shaggi as the number one skit maker in the country, and fans shared mixed reactions to their video

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, was chilling with his man of God friend, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, in London before skits maker, Borda Shaggi, entered the building.

The Stand Strong crooner stood up from his seat as he went to meet Broda Shaggi in a lovely video where they exchanged pleasantries and passionately hugged each other.

Davido and Broda Shaggi chill together in London. Credit: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Davido and Shaggi also did the comedian's trademark dance moves, and it looked like they were best friends.

Other people who are at the man of God's house watched several of Broda Shaggi's skits together and also had nice meals.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido and Broda Shaggi's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Broda Shaggi and Davido in London, most of them gushed over the entertainers.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Stanalieke:

"David is actually a very cheerful soul, who will not love him."

Realsarahemmanuel:

"Since when Davido and Chioma come back,e own happiness na extraordinary oh."

_Pretty_timmy

"Davido is very playful, I too like am not some wey go always dey serious as if dem don tell dem say nah hell fire dem dey go after leaving ds world."

Davido finally confirms he will be marrying Chioma in 2023

Legit.ng previously reported that for the fans who have been yearning for music superstar, Davido, to marry his second baby mama, Chioma Rowland, their wait and desire seemed close to being a done deal.

The singer got such people excited as he accounted to the world that he would be marrying the mother of one next year.

He made the declaration in London when they visited Pastor Tobi together, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the interesting news

Source: Legit.ng