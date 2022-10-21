Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talented children who have become famous through hard work and honest means. Apart from fame, their talents and hard work have also brought them money and recognition both at home and in the diaspora.

Many of these kids are in the entertainment industry, working as either comedians or musicians.

Legit.ng presents a list of five of the most popular kids in Nigeria and their sources of fame.

1. Ify Ufele

Ify Ufele a is kid fashion design who has taken the fashion world by storm.

Ify is the owner and CEO of Chubbiline, a fashion line she started after learning sewing from her grandmother. She was just three when she learned the craft.

She has become increasingly popular at a young age. Ify has been featured in the New York Fashion Week in the United States of America. Ify who currently lives in the US is 17 years old.

2. Ozzy Bosco

Born in 2007, Oziomachukwu Mojekwu, popularly known as Ozzy Bosco has become one of the most popular kids in Nigeria because of his musical talent.

Ozzy who is currently 13 years old is a talented musician, singer, songwriter, and performing artist.

Ozzy has featured in the British Got Talent show where he performed and received a standing ovation.

3. Aunty Success

Kid comedienne, Aunty Success, has become a popular name in Nigeria's entertainment industry.

She was discovered by Mark Angel Comedy and has become famous because of her hilarious acts in the show.

Her full name is Success Madubuike and she was born on July 19, 2013, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

4. DJ Young Money

DJ Young Money has earned the respect of many lovers of music in Nigeria despite being a kid.

The kid has performed at many high-profile events where he wowed the audience with his skills.

DJ Young Money who inherited the DJ job from his father has been dubbed the youngest DJ in Nigeria.

In the year 2016, the young lad signed a deal with K-Nation Entertainment as the in-house DJ of the Label.

5. Emmanuella Samuel

Emmanuella has grown to be a very popular name in the Nigerian comedy scene. It will be hard to mention others and leave her out.

Born on July 22, 2010, in Port Harcourt, Emmanuella is currently 12 years old. She is from Imo state, Nigeria.

Emmanuella is the star girl of the Mark Angel Comedy show published regularly on YouTube.

