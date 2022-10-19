As the 2023 presidential election draws closer, more people are coming out to throw their weights behind their preferred candidates

Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo in a post on his page finally announced his support for Labour Party's Peter Obi

Kanayo noted that Obi is the best man for the job because he possesses the qualities to fix Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has finally declared his support for Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Sharing a video of himself speaking highly of the politician in an interview, Kanayo is sure that Obi is the man for the job.

According to the actor, he knows the presidential aspirant personally and described him as a humble man who embodies the characters worthy of a true leader.

He also added that Nigerians do not need people who will use them to play politics instead of serving them during this critical period.

Kanayo wants Nigerians to vote in a man who has character, competence, content and commitment, all qualities his candidate possesses.

"HE Peter Obi is the BEST MAN TO FIX NIGERIA. I AM OBIDIENT . OBIDIENT IS BETTER THAN SACRIFICE @peterobigregory."

To avoid being attacked for his choice, the veteran actor disabled the comment feature on his post.

