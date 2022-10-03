Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva as at the time of this report is trending on Twitter over a photo she shared

The actress joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the women's rally and disabled her comment section

Many people expressed disappointment over the actress's involvement in that section of Nigerian politics

Quite a lot of Nigerians are disappointed in veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva and they took to Twitter to show their displeasure.

It started when the actress shared a photo from some of her moments at the women's APC rally that happened in Lagos.

Joke Silva shares a photo from APC rally in Lagos Photo credit: @ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

Knowing that she would be attacked for her choice, the veteran star turned off the comment section on her page.

See the photo below:

Joke Silva trends on Twitter

Legit.ng captured the mixed reactions that followed Joke Silva's Instagram post.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

.@xagreat:

"Joke Silva is 100% BATIFIED. the hatred and threats by Obituarists stand and end on social media. Joke Silva is a patriot."

@UNSHAKEABLEN:

"Joke Silva, as you dey secure your bag, remember the future of your grandchildren and great grandchildren. No chop their future today oooo."

@Cleopatran_:

"Joke Silva must be having a hard time taking care of her husband and I wish her the best, but wanting jagaban who's in similar health conditions or even worse to lead a country of 200m people is witchcraft."

@Nkemchor_:

"joke Silva shouldn't have locked her comments . Isn't she proud of her choice?"

@Ogechikero:

"Joke Silva de campaign for her pocket. You campaign for your future."

@TwittHarmony:

"So Joke Silva left Olu Jacobs to come and walk under the sun for someone she's stronger than for free? That woman smart pass dat one. Lagosians, Collect your money!"

Joke Silva pens beautiful note as she celebrates birthday

Popular award-winning Nollywood veteran Joke Silva shared the news of her birthday on social media, and she was well celebrated.

The actress put up a photo on her Instagram page and in the caption noted that she doesn't have to talk too much as all that is due is gratitude to God.

Silva also thanked her maker for another year which she will live in abundant grace, mercy and favour.

