Kaduna, Kaduna - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed on Monday, October 17 made a historic visit to the residence of a popular Islamic cleric and bandit negotiator, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

A tweet by the verified page of Peter Obi sighted by Legit.ng confirmed the visit with many supporters of the presidential candidate seen in the photos that surfaced on social media.

As part of the presidential consultative tour of Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party visited the residence of a controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi’s tweet reads:

“Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed and I stopped by for a courtesy call on Sheikh Gumi at his official residence in Kaduna.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mixed reaction as Nigerians react on social media over Obi’s visit to Sheikh Gumi

However, reactions have begun to trail Peter Obi’s visit to the residence of the popular Islamic cleric.

Sheikh Gumi before now has been at the centre of controversy, especially during the incessant rate of banditry activities in Kaduna state where farmers and residents of suburban communities were ransacked and displaced by these daredevil terrorists.

The Islamic cleric has been caught on tape on several occasions sympathizing with bandits and urging the government to grant them amnesty, a sentiment that was widely condemned by many in Nigeria.

At one point in time, he became the intermediary between the Nigerian government and the bandits helping them negotiate kidnap ransom as well as peace treaties.

However, some social media users took to the comment section of Peter Obi to react to his visit.

@PopularOnyeka said:

"Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and give to God what belongs to God!! You’re a strategic man! And I trust you. May God protect you and turn your enemies into helping hands."

@emmyskillz2 said:

"Omo, this one loud oo , but I trust your decision my president."

@Dr_chazduke said:

"Peter Obi is the real unifier and bridge builder."

Source: Legit.ng