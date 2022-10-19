Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO has created a new Instagram account after her old account was disabled

This comes as Blessing sparked reactions from netizens after she claimed IVD is innocent of the allegations against him

Blessing, in a post via her new Instagram page, has stressed that no one can intimidate her, further stirring more reactions

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, lost her Instagram account after weighing into the trending matter about the late Bimbo and her husband, businessman Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna aka IVD.

Blessing, in a statement, had alleged that IVD is innocent of the allegations against him while adding that she has proof to back it up.

Blessing CEO loses old Instagram account. Credit: @blessingceo @_tosinsilvadam

Source: Instagram

The relationship expert’s statement was met with backlash on social media, and her Instagram account was disabled.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Blessing CEO creates a new Instagram account

Blessing CEO has since created a new Instagram account where she confirmed her old account was disabled. She, however, added that no one could intimidate her.

See the post below:

See the post of Blessing CEO confirming her Instagram account was disabled below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

miss_okoh:

"It's because you talk too much and you don't mind your business. Them never even begin take down account. Make I follow report this one."

freddiethriftshop:

"U never see anything yet as na you wan be there lawyer."

gnomsochichi:

"I don report am too."

dbanksslounge_spa:

"I don help you report this one too. Sho lo ya weyrey ni."

official___maureen:

"I don even report the new one wey you open this one Na fake I go still report am join sho lo yawerey nii."

davisonj408:

"Which update u never see anything yet ."

Blessing CEO accuses IVD's late wife's family, many drag her

Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO continued to insert herself in the drama between IVD and the family members of his late wife, Bimbo.

In a series of posts shared on her official Instagram page, Blessing pointed fingers at the elder sister of the late Bimbo and accused the family of going after IVD’s properties and his life.

“The family of late Bimbo is after IVDs properties and life. Especially her elder sister Mamajazz,” Blessing wrote.

Source: Legit.ng