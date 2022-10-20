Former BBNaija housemate, Alex Asogwa, was among close friends and colleagues who showed up for the late Rico Swavey’s candlelight service

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Alex was signing Rico’s condolence register and his photo frame fell on her head

The BBNaija star made light of the situation as several social media users passed comments on the matter

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Alex Asogwa, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after she was spotted in a video.

The reality star was among close friends and colleagues who took to the streets on Wednesday, October 19, for the candlelight service of the late Rico Swavey.

Moment Rico's photo frame fell on Alex's head. Photo: @bankythebestowed

In the viral video, Alex was spotted signing the condolence register that had been set up for her late friend.

Midway into signing, a large photo frame of Rico crashed against her head and she teasingly made light of the situation.

Alex wondered why the late Rico continues to taunt her even after his passing.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

amandachisom_ said:

"Tears that was a thank you from him for being a good friend , one last hug."

amazingdoyin said:

"Alex no wan cry..Cos she know say if she start na next week she go stop. Abi she fit land hospital sick sef. Na why she just dey laugh one kain laughter. RIP Rico."

tuga_2smart said:

"Hmmmmmmmm this is deep. That laugh Alex is doing is the most painful kinna cry she just don’t wanna believe RICO IS NO MORE."

kellyjada.nez said:

"The tears won’t stop, each time I see Rico’s pics, they just flow. Oh God!! Can only imagine the pain his friends feel. Omo this one hurts deep oo. Rest well Ever smiling Rico."

ms.amina_____ said:

"I didn’t know this guy from adam,but since he die have not being myself anytime i see his picture."

