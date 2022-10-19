A Nigerian lady, Chuluzz, has shared her WhatsApp chat with a young man whom she thought she was dating

Chuluzz revealed she had bumped into the young man on the road chilling with another lady and she felt bad

When she confronted him about the incident, he opened up about it and thanked her for not embarrassing him

A Nigerian lady, Chuluzz, was heartbroken after finding out that her boyfriend was in a relationship with someone else.

According to Chuluzz, she had been dating the man for a while, only to see him at a location with another lady.

She confronted him about the incident on WhatsApp and he revealed that he was dating someone else.

He also thanked her for not embarrassing him on the road and offered to take her out during the weekend when his main girlfriend will not be home.

In his words:

"I forgot to tell you that I have a girlfriend and thank you for not overreacting. So since you know now can meet up this weekend when my girlfriend is not around."

Sharing the conversation on Twitter, Chuluzz said:

"I can't believe what happened to me today. I’m so heartbroken because what we even had was not a fling or whatever. We were in a relationship. He really played me."

Social media reactions

Ngobi Victory said:

"Nah, why are really pretty girls going through so much in relationships."

Salt and pepper reacted:

"Don't block him. Suba weak. Get back with him and find out why he did what he did. Close the chapter fully when you are done. Find out why he did that to you."

Arike Adey added:

"Oh yeah I forgot to tell you that I’ve a girlfriend” I just understood the reason people say that if they see snake and a man, they will kiII the man and probably let the snake go (I can’t tho)But these men are so heartIess. It’s his guts for me."

Leslie Kay said:

"Now that you’re single, will you check your dm? I’m sorry for your loss but I’m here for you."

Man shares breakup chats fiancee set him after introduction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @VershPeter went online on Thursday, September 29, to narrate how his heart got broken.

He revealed that he and his lover had already done their introduction when she sent him WhatsApp chats. Before the messages came in, the date for the collection of the list had been fixed. She started the conversation with "When exactly do you want to marry?".

When the man told her, she replied with a baby GIF. The lady went ahead to say she is not sure of the need to marry the following year. The man got confused.

