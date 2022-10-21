A young woman identified as Michelle has narrated how her life took a turn for the worse despite having a masters degree

Michelle who did several jobs including working as a state-certified special education suddenly got broke and homeless

Sharing her story in a recent interview, Michelle broke down in tears while revealing her decision to write an autobiography

A young woman who has a masters degree has shared her sad grace to grass story.

Michelle who's currently homeless said she has has academic qualifications, and has worked for reputable organisations.

In a sad video, she cried uncontrollably while recounting how her life took a turn for the worse which made her live in the streets.

"I have a masters degree. I used to be a state-certified special educator. I have worked in mental health. I have worked with various public school systems. I've worked with marginalised populations.

"I never expected to be on this side of homelessness. Outside of my education, there's just some things that you have to learn to manoeuvre and navigate when you find yourself on the street. I might write a book", Michelle said.

Social media reactions

Ultrapromoman said:

"Misfortune can happen to anyone. You can do all the right things and want to be ahead but something can happen at any time and have you out like this. It's easy to talk sht until it happens to you."

Fugi2010bx asked:

"What’s her contact information?"

Metalmender35gmail._com commented:

"I know there are so many more out there just like Michelle. 2 paychecks away."

Jusuhf commented:

"I remember seeing this one and was just at a loss for words. She a wonderful woman trapped in a horrible situation."

Rebekah_trigg said:

"Michelle! I was homeless too. It changes you forever. No one can understand how it happens unless you experience it first hand."

Brooklyndahlia reacted:

"I went to HS with Michelle. I believe this video is from some years ago."

Monthlymiracles stated:

"Where is she located? We help people like her get housed! We’d love to be there for her if possible."

Female millionaire goes broke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dorcas Kagendo, a 50-year-old lady who was once a millionaire, has cried out that well-meaning individuals should come to her aid.

The Kenyan lady from a broken home achieved career success in her thirties and became rich, owning properties and cars. Dorcas who was spotted seeking alms from people on the street shared with Afrimax how she got rich.

She was raised by her mother and never got to see her father till date. After she graduated from school, she worked hard and first got a job as a secretary and then as an office administrator.

