Singer Davido has moved past trolling the incumbent governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, to others in his administration

The 30BG music star recently clamped down on newly sworn-in local government chairmen in Osun state

According to Davido, they only have one month to occupy the position as he suggested that his uncle, Governor-elect Ademola Adeleke, would turn things around

Nigerian singer Davido continues to beam his focus on activities in Osun state ahead of the official swearing-in of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the new governor.

Davido who has been trolling incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, shifted his gaze and trolled some other individuals in his administration.

Davido trolls newly sworn-in chairmen in Osun state. Photo: @davido/@insideosogbo

The 30BG singer came across a video on Twitter showing the swearing-in ceremony of new local government chairmen in Osun state.

Without mincing his words, Davido trolled the individuals and suggested that they would only be occupying the office for a duration of one month.

Not stopping there, the singer equally trolled the choice of outfits of the new chairmen in Osun.

Social media users react

@OnicheMichael2 said:

"Wetin man go do kingdavid zukwenuike oke ogor ."

@makavelikalam said:

" Davido is wicked."

@TayeloluJ said:

"Them go sha collect one Month salary, before imole go pursue okunkun inside oblivion!"

@Dhavidey said:

"Make ein enjoy Government funds for one month."

@MilllPeter said:

"They are going next sure this one is certain but court will ordered adeleke to pay them money just because the election was conducted through court processing."

Davido accuses Governor Oyetola of spreading lies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Davido verbally attacked incumbent Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, whilst defending his governor-elect uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

In a post made on his official Twitter page, the 30BG musician accused Oyetola of spreading lies about his uncle.

Davido tweeted:

"You are actually just a bad human being … @GboyegaOyetola no other way to put it spreading lies everywhere destroying ur legacy (not like you even have) … it’s done and dusted @inecnigeria Abeg is there any such thing as over voting with your new BVAS Machine ? NOV 27th WE MOVE !!"

