A video of former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, working out with his daughter, Uju has gone viral

In the video shared on Instagram, the father and daughter challenged each other in a boxing game

However, some netizens who watched the video observed the politician's legs and claimed something was wrong

Nigerian politician and former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, recently had a workout session with his daughter.

During the session, the father and daughter challenged each other in boxing and the young lady obviously killed the show.

However, netizens who spotted the video on Instagram blog @lindaikeji noticed Rochas' legs and claimed it was bad.

Some social media users forgot about the boxing game as they were more interested in knowing what happened to the politician's legs.

In the video, the former Governor was spotted boxing and hopping gently with his legs bent to one side.

Netizens share their thoughts as Rochas Okorocha's gym video surfaces

Stanley_nweze said:

"Make nobody talk anything about him leg oh."

Fabricsby_ciccy wrote:

"Na exercise dey rain now for politicians."

Ngoziawara noted:

"Ow... didn’t know he has a bad leg."

Fikimenaa stated:

"Too much looting don dey affect him leg."

Oaksbakes commented:

"To those asking about his Leg not sure you guys know it's as a result of a plane crash that he survived. He's such a strong soul and needs to be encouraged not many people could survive that tragedy."

Naughtysizx reacted:

"Baba should avoid this challenge Inukwa check and balance."

Tero_turnfire said:

"Lately all the bad leaders going to the gym before they pass on. No be by gra gra if MUGU was a person."

Lolimnoone stated:

"No b this man I hear rumor wen i small say e head da r0tten na why e da always wear cap? (Dem say na ogunme man) Ahhh that’s lie too? Mama emeka and emeka I hail una o."

Christopher__benz asked:

"Wait oo. This man being get injury for knee?"

Wizo_baba said:

"This one all the politicians are going to gym na war who na won fight."

