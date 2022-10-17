Heated reactions are trailing Peter Obi's meeting with the controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Monday, October 17

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, shared photos on Twitter as he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed visited the cleric

While some defend Obi for visiting the cleric ahead of the 2023 general election, others express disappointment

Kaduna - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has paid a courtesy visit to the popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, visited the cleric in his official residence in Kaduna state on Monday, October 17.

Mixed reactions trail Peter Obi's meeting with controversial Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi in Kaduna. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The LP standard bearer announced the meeting on his Twitter handle, sharing photos from the visit.

Peter Obi's meeting with Sheikh Ahmad Gumi: How Nigerians are reacting

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi's recent controversial stance regarding bandits terrorising northern Nigeria has made him unpopular among many Nigerians.

Thus, Obi's visit to the cleric has been attracting diverse reactions.

Expressing shock, Knoryea Onye Thriftshirts, @knorye_nnaji tweeted:

"God Abeg o"

Ba’ Shaba, @gimbakakanda, said:

"The only thing left for Peter Obi to do in defying the expectations of Obidients now is posting a video of himself consuming and promoting NASCO cornflakes."

Another Twitter user, LONDON Tamuno, @london_Akan, said:

"Do whatever you can to win this election sir."

Taiwo Omoifoh , @Tehila_O, said:

"We all know the sheiks and the Ulamas weild great influence in the North. Both their elites and talakawas revere them. He needs to reach out to everyone and be sincere about it. That's all.

"I believe he is busy sharing his statement of purpose across board. May God help him."

emmyskillz, @emmyskillz2, said:

"Omo, this one loud oo, but I trust your decision my president ."

Spotlight on #PeterObi2023 #Obidatti023, @Spotlight_Abby, said:

"We are not afraid to confront our problems, for in crisis management, all hands must be on deck! Peter Obi, I see the power move and I trust you."

Udy Akpan, @okonud, said:

"This is an inclusive move. Everyone must be carried along."

George Uwaifo, @GeorgeUwaifo, said:

"This might be viewed as controversial in some quarters. At the end of the day, we need a leadership that would unite this country."

April, @candybliss95, said:

"Wahala. They’ll drag popsi today."

FRANCIS, @FrancisAdeboye, said:

"Same Sheikh Gumi who’s a “terrorist”?

"Since it’s Peter Obi, it’s in the best interest of Nigeria. Sheikh Gumi’s sins are forgiven."

Kelvin Odanz, @MrOdanz, said:

"The good thing is that anyone can now meet to consult with Sheikh Gumi or even add him to their campaign council and they won't be labelled terrorist sympathiser."

