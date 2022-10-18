Former BBNaija season 5 housemate, Laycon is one of the Grammy awards voting members and he is giving the people updates ahead of the first round of voting

The Nigerian entertainer stressed the need to vote one's preferred music or artiste good enough to win the Grammys

He pointed out that music does not necessarily needs to be in the mainstream before it becomes impactful to the people

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition winner and singer, Laycon, has been elevated to a new capacity on the international music scene and he is speaking in his new role.

The reality star turned singer is one of the Grammy awards Voting Members and he is in a video urging the people to go all out for their preferred artistes or music by voting for them.

Laycon urges people to vote their favourite artistes in Grammy categories. Credit: @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

In the video shared via they Grammys official Twitter handle, Laycon, sport about music being a n art and Grammy being a platform that rewards impactful artistes and their music.

He noted that an artiste does not need to be number one like the case of football to win the Grammys and maintained that even if music is not in the mainstream it can still win if the people it impacted vote for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Laycon further insisted that his statement doesn't not mean mainstream music will not win or be considered by the Grammy as he stressed the importance of voting that is open until October 23.

Check put the tweet below:

Netizens react to Laycon's advice

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Grammy's post of Laycon speaking about the importance of voting one's choice of music, most of them hailed him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Duke_kanbai_:

"What a time to be an iCON."

OLAMI_MI:

"Shout out to those people making impactful music."

2Ibikunle:

"Laycon don fat o."

Omotola_airstah:

"It’s a great time to be alive and be proud to be an ICON."

Grammys organisers pick Laycon to speak on IG live

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija reality star and rapper Laycon put Nigeria on the world map with another recognition.

Ahead of the 65th Grammy, Laycon has been selected as one of the speakers by organisers to speak on the theme ‘Your Vote Your Voice’.

Many fans and followers of the BBNaija reality star stormed his social media pages to congratulate him.

Source: Legit.ng