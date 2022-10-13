BBNaija reality star and rapper Laycon has yet again put Nigeria on the world map with another recognition

Ahead of the 65th Grammy, Laycon has been selected as one of the speakers by organisers to speak on the theme ‘Your Vote Your Voice’

Many fans and followers of the BBNaija reality star have stormed his social media pages to congratulate him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and rap artist Laycon has been selected as a speaker by the Recording Academy. He is to speak on the theme ‘Your Vote Your Voice.’

Grammy picks Laycon to speak on the theme 'Your Vote Your Voice.'

Source: Instagram

Laycon will be joining two other speakers on Instagram Live on Thursday, October 13, to speak on the theme, and many of his fans have expressed excitement over this.

As of the time of this report, Laycon is trending on Twitter over his latest achievement.

Fans celebrate Laycon

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

laylagoodgal:

"Even with what Laycon is doing & achieved, we still have people who compare him with some BBN housemates. Release yourselves from hatred, guy has paid his dues & he's way above!!! Grammy rates him."

dukekainbai:

"iCONs go here and set reminder. Laycon will be live at grammys page talking about Grammy voting."

mama_sihle:

"Another fave of mine who is winning!!! Laycon is gone gone!!! If you still saying he faded...well....maybe u need help!!"

great_ugwuzo:

"Congrats to laycon not an easy fit ohh achieving this God wey am for you, go do am for Bryann sky is big for the both kings."

davis_rolake:

"Y all are nt ready for this fyn boy called Laycon."

Laycon becomes a voting member of the Record Academy

Nigerian rapper and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star Laycon attained a new height in his career in the entertainment industry as he was among the over 2000 individuals across the world who received an invite to become a voting member of the Recording Academy.

Sharing the good news via his social media timeline, Laycon wrote:

“Africa up! I am now officially a member of the @RecordingAcad, joining the best creators and professionals who serve, celebrate, and advocate for our music community year-round. “

