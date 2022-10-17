Veteran Nigerian actor, Femi Adebayo, is gushing over his recent epic work, King of Thrones, having gotten international recognition from it

The movie is one of the few Nigerian films being considered to make the Oscars list in the next edition of the awards

Femi hammered on the need to keep telling Africa's unique stories in movies as he aimed at clinching the big award

The rate at which Nigerian entertainment content is penetrating the global market is a thing of joy, and fans, alongside entertainers, are proud of the recognition.

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, took to his Instagram page to share interesting insights after his wave-making movie, King of Thieves, made it to the Oscars selection committee level.

King of Thieves sets for Oscars selection. Credit: @femiadebayosalami



He noted that the country has been compelled to present a movie by October 21, and interestingly, his King of Thieves is among the 3 submitted.

Femi stressed that he hoped the movie can put the nation on the global trend and wished to bring home the award.

The actor noted that the win will open Nigeria to the global market and stressed the need to keep telling true African stories.

Check out his post below:

Read more quotes from the actor about Oscars' submission below:

Nigerians react to Femi Adebayo's posts

Fans and celebrity colleagues have reacted differently to Femi Adebayo's post about his Oscars selection, most of them commended him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"Seen the film, and infact it blew me away no . Congrats."

Cinemapointer:

"Hopeful and Praying with you."

Doreen_perky:

"This movie!!!a classic..I’ll watch it over and over again when it’s out on Netflix ..and I pray it gets the recognition it deserves and that you make alot of millions from this movie.."

kennyluv3:

"Well deserved, the movie is indeed a blockbuster."

Teey_hapy_entertainment:

"I have no doubt…the film is Oscar gold."

"We met all the criteria giving to us by the Oscars": Kunle Afolayan talks about Anikulapo's rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the famous Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan cried out to complain that the Oscars had rejected his popular movie Anikulapo despite satisfying all of its criteria.

Afolayan explained that he and his team ensured they met all the criteria given to them, and even Netflix was involved and agreed that the movie could go to the cinemas before it was released on the streaming platform.

This is why Kunle felt let down and went online to slam the Nigerian Oscar committee in a tweet he shared on his handle on the rejection of his movie.

