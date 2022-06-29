Nigerian rapper and BBNaija reality star Laycon was among the over 2000 individuals who received invitations to become a voting member of the Recording Academy

While the new members have until July 12 to accept the invite, Laycon revealed he is now a member, which means he has accepted the invite

Many of the Nigerian singer’s fans and followers have stormed his social media page to congratulate him on his new feat

Nigerian rapper and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star Laycon has attained a new height in his career in the entertainment industry.

This comes as Laycon was among the over 2000 individuals across the world who received an invite to become a voting member of the Recording Academy.

Laycon becomes an official member of the Recording Academy. Credit: @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

Sharing the good news via his social media timeline, Laycon wrote:

“Africa up! I am now officially a member of the @RecordingAcad, joining the best creators and professionals who serve, celebrate, and advocate for our music community year-round. “

The Recording Academy sends a congratulatory message

The Recording Academy, in a tweet via its Twitter handle, wrote:

“Congratulations to the 2,700+ music professionals from wide-ranging backgrounds, genres, and disciplines, who received a membership invitation from the #RecordingAcademy. “

A report via Yahoo revealed that those invited have until July 12 to accept their invitations if they are to vote for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Laycon’s invite comes after he performed All Over Me from his Shall We Begin Album at the 2021 episode of Grammy Recording Academy’s Press Play At Home.

Fans congratulate Laycon

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

olabisilonge:

"I never have a doubt on you. I know you'll go places . Congrats."

cas_trippleD:

"Congratulations Olamilekan, let's choke them with winnings even as they discredit ur hard work always. Keep grinding presido."

Laycon says real power is showing restraint

Much loved BBNaija star, Laycon, took to his Twitter page to share a nugget with fans concerning his thoughts on power.

The reality show winner decided to school his fans on what power is and said that it is the ability to show restraint.

Explaining further, Laycon added that being able to hold oneself from doing something even when they know they can get away with it is the real power.

