Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW has taken to social media to give a shout-out to the singer

Isreal, under a recent post shared by the 30bg leader, thanked Davido for changing his life

This comes shortly after fans hailed the singer for changing the lives of his crew members

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Isreal DMW is one of Davido's crew members who is never tired of showing gratitude to the singer, no matter the occasion.

And this time is no different.

Davido had earlier shared photos from his time in Cotonou, and as expected, fans flooded his comment section with praises.

Among them was Isreal, who posted a comment thanking the singer for changing his life for the better.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My oga, I dey really thank you ooh. I dey live well now ooh. I dey suffer those days ohh."

Photos show Isreal and his comment on Davido's post. Credit: @isrealdmw, @davido

Source: Instagram

"Why won't God bless Davido?" Before and after photos of 30BG member who now looks rich spark reactions

Davido’s charitable nature has become another topic of discussion on social media yet again after a post from a 30BG member.

The individual, Shehu30BG, shared pictures of another 30BG member posing with the much-loved musician.

One of the photos was taken years ago and the individual who was posing with Davido appeared slimmer and without a lot of style.

Video of singer Oxlade struggling with his vocals on stage sparks reactions

Fans have reacted to a trending video which captures Oxlade during a performance of his hit song, Ku Lo Sa.

In the video, the singer while performing the song can be heard struggling to hit a high note, of which he didn't quite meet.

The original creator of the video who was at the show insinuated that Oxlade was incapable of singing to save his life.

Davido clamps down on man for threatening to slap Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido once again caused a buzz online over his relationship with his on-and-off girlfriend, Chioma.

The singer sprung into action and defended the mother of his son after an online user threatened to slap her.

The netizen had vowed to slap Chioma over the way she congratulated Davido’s brother on his new Bentley.

Source: Legit.ng