A member of Davido’s 30BG crew has sparked reactions on social media after talking about the transformation of another teammate

The individual shared before and after photos of Davido and another 30BG member who looks much better than when he first joined the team

The pictures left netizens impressed and many showered accolades on Davido for uplifting those around him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido’s charitable nature has become another topic of discussion on social media yet again after a post from a 30BG member.

The individual, Shehu30BG, shared pictures of another 30BG member posing with the much-loved musician.

Before and after photos of 30BG member. Photo: @officialshehu30bg

Source: Instagram

One of the photos was taken years ago and the individual who was posing with Davido appeared slimmer and without a lot of style.

However, another picture captured the amazing transformation that has taken place over the years since the young man joined Davido’s camp.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Seems like a kind of magic to me, this is called Love , The only Artiste that’s still surrounded by the people he started the Game with , Tell me why God won’t bless him. indeed “WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS,” Shehu tweeted.

See post below:

Social media users react

happyboyusa1 said:

"This guy have done so much ..❤️❤️ you don’t have to be a musician before he can render a help ,only 001 go turn gate man to celebrity, street boy to a celebrity..….. may God continue to guild and protect u❤️."

tufab said:

"Davido deserves all the respect for this. No cap ."

i_am_paulaa said:

"If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far carry others along ."

endylight1 said:

"Tell me the reason why I won’t love OBO, he is selfless. The reason why he won the Humanitarian Award too."

temilade____ said:

"Consistency and hard work got them there….may God bless our hustle too."

Davido clamps down on man for threatening to slap Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido once again caused a buzz online over his relationship with his on-and-off girlfriend, Chioma.

The singer sprung into action and defended the mother of his son after an online user threatened to slap her.

The netizen had vowed to slap Chioma over the way she congratulated Davido’s brother on his new Bentley.

Source: Legit.ng