An old video from one of Davido’s past birthday celebrations has made it back to the online community amid his 30th celebration

The funny video captured a surprised Davido stepping out of his bathroom to his team member’s birthday surprise

The clip stirred mixed reactions from social media users with some people making sure to note that the video isn't recent

Monday, November 21, was all about much-loved Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke aka Davido who clocked 30.

The singer who has been offline since the sad passing of his son, Ifeanyi, was massively celebrated by fans and loved ones with many sharing his photos and videos on their pages.

One such video that resurfaced in the online community captured one of Davido’s old birthday celebrations.

In the clip, the Assurance crooner stepped out of his bathroom to a birthday surprise from his 30BG team members.

The individuals had a trumpeter around who serenaded the air with sweet music as the birthday boy blushed at the thoughtful surprise from his team.

Davido was also given a special birthday card in the video. Watch below:

Social media users react

mickylomo03 said:

"This video made my day....long life mentor."

babegzy_makanaki said:

"feel special on dis special day of urs..0B0."

"More Good life OBO❤️."

"More Good life OBO❤️."

"Not even recent."

"Not even recent."

Dbanj celebrates singer Davido's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Dbanj took out time to dedicate a birthday post to Davido on the occasion of his 30th birthday.

Dbanj in his post equally disclosed that he discussed with the grieving musician as he called on him not to forget all that they talked about.

He went on to wish the assurance crooner a happy celebration and pray for God's restoration in his life.

One social media user who reacted to Dbanj's post wrote:

"Amen . Like I always say only people that have experience such pain can understand and strengthen David ."

Another said:

"Hbd 001...Nobody can love him less thanks banger Lee for reaching out to him at his trial times...."

