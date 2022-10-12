A heartwarming video of veteran Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, and one of his younger colleagues, Olasunkanmi Akanni, has sparked mixed reactions online

In the video shared by Olasunkanmi, the ace actor was fervently praying for him, and he went into tears as he passed his blessings to him

Akanni said he sees Ibrahim as a father figure, he also heaped praises on him in the caption of the video

Nigerians have shared mixed reactions to the video, most of them commended the two actors' bond and the love they share

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When you give honour to elders and respect them accordingly, you get to receive blessings from them, that is exactly what budding actor, Olasunkami Akanni, is enjoying at the moment.

The actor shared a passionate video of the moment he met his older colleague, Ibrahim Shatta and he showered him with heartwarming prayers and blessings.

Ibrahim Chatta emotionally prays for Olasunkanmi Akanni. Credit: @olohuniyo1

Source: Instagram

He wished him well in his journey in the entertainment industry and also moved to tears and they held each other in a warm embrace.

In the caption of the video, Olasunkanmi referred to Ibrahim as his daddy and gushed about the privilege of being close to him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the emotional video below:

Nigerians react to Olasunkanmi's video with Ibrahim Chatta

Social media users have reacted differently to the emotional video of Ibrahim and his industry son, Olasunkanmi Akanni, most of them commended the actors.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Agentteepee:

"This prayer touch me ooo."

Abeyjomo:

"The heart of Ibrahim Chatta should be studied at Havard University."

Drlucasofficial:

"This is so beautiful Olasunkami thank you baba Ibrahim Chatta Almighty Allah bless you more Sir."

Ijayasmart:

"I respect him and their relationship is undiluted God bless you both."

Iam_arc_tundeagbaje:

"This is the feeling a good mentor has when he or she sees the person they trained successfully."

Bukkolagorge:

"I don't know how I love this man maybe because his my Dad namesake."

Iamemperorho:

"Amin thumon Amin. These prayers are coming from his heart I swear I'm feeling it as if I'm the one he hugged."

Ibrahim Chatta bursts into tears at cinema as female fan cries after meeting him

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ibrahim Chatta had an idea of how much some of his fans love him at what seemed to be a meet and greet event at a cinema.

In a video sighted online, the actor was seen trying to console a fan who sobbed uncontrollably after finally meeting him.

As people around tried to get the young lady to stop crying, Chatta himself broke down into tears turning the atmosphere into a confusing one.

Source: Legit.ng