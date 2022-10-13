Tattoos have been a common trend among celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry for quite some time

While some stars attach special meanings to these body arts, there are others who simply go through the process just for the sake of appearing cool

Portable, Burna Boy, Davido and DJ Sose among other superstars feature in a list of popular celebrities wit

Think about the appearance of the average Nigerian entertainer and you would be sure to find a handful of singers, and movie stars among others with eye-catching tattoos.

Just recently, controversial rising star, portable, trended on social media after he added new drawings to his collection of tattoos.

Portable, DJ Sose, other top celebs with cool tattoos. Photo: @tiwasavage/@olamide/@djsose/@portable.baeby

Source: Instagram

The Zazu singer sat through the painful process of having a casket-like shape on his already crowded face and this made netizens troll him alongside America’s Lil Wayne.

However, the singer isn’t the only Nigerian celebrity with over-the-top tattoos. Check out a list compiled below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Olamide

It's hard to keep count of the rapper's tattoos but just like portable, he also has a stand-out drawing on the right part of his face.

'Batifeori' is another tattoo boldly written on the indigenous rapper's arm and he has another massive drawing on his chest.

The rapper hasn't flaunted any new drawings of late.

2. DJ Sose

The celebrity DJ is definitely among the first crop of Nigerian celebrities to adopt facial tattoos.

DJ Sose has a bold drawing on one side of his face and it has remained a signature look for him since his emergence in the entertainment scene.

He has also managed to keep the drawing fresh and attractive. Nice one!

3. Tiwa Savage

Mama Jamjam definitely raised a lot of eyebrows several months ago after she debuted her massive arm tattoo.

These days, the My Darling crooner proudly shows off the body art which seats pretty on her right arm.

It's her most prominent tattoo.

4. Tekno

The music producer and singer boasts of several drawings on different parts of his body.

Tekno has tattoos on both arms, his neck and a couple just behind one of his ears.

His latest tattoo is a massive microphone drawn on his left leg.

5. Burna Boy

It's hard to keep count of Burna Boy's tattoos as the Grammy-winning musician has more than a dozen on his body.

However, one of his most prominent tattoos is the word 'African Giant' written on his tummy, and far above it is his mother's name, Bose, spelt boldly around his shoulder region.

Burna has tattoos reaching as far as his fingers. Odogwu is truly bad!

6. Davido

Just like Burna Boy, Davido is among celebrities who attach strong meanings to the drawings on their body.

The 30BG crooner has tattoos spread out on different parts of his body and it is interesting to note that he has the faces of his three kids tattooed.

In the inner part of his left arm, the singer also has the nickname of his deceased friend and ex-label mate, 44, spelt out.

7. Portable

While a lot of celebrities hold reservations against facial tattoo, this isn't the case for Portable.

Upon first glance, you are greeted with words like SOS, Ika of Africa, Azaman boldly carved out on Portable's face.

A casket-like drawing is among his latest tattoo drawings, and there's no doubt that he is far from done.

8. Actress Iyabo Ojo

The mother of two has a love for tattoos but she tries to keep things simple and minimal.

Ojo who enjoys rocking chest-revealing outfits has no problem flaunting the tattoo seating pretty on her bosom.

The actress also has another drawing on her left arm.

Overzealous fan tattoos 30BG on forehead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of Davido’s fans went the extra length to get the singer’s attention on social media.

A video made the rounds online of a young man who got a 30BG tattoo on his forehead.

According to reports, the die-hard fan vowed to carry Davido on his head for the rest of his life and Nigerians reacted.

Source: Legit.ng