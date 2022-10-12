Popular Nigerian musician, Harrysong, got Nigerians talking when he talked about his arrest on social media

Following the messy drama between him and his former associate,Sosobrekon, Harrysong confirmed the arrest on Instagram and made remarks about it

His management put out the information, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the singer's fate

The Internet came alive when reports circulated that music star, Harrysong had been arrested following the threat to life allegation against his former associate, Sosobrekon.

Harrysong took to his Instagram story channel to confirm the arrest and noted that it happened immediately after he landed in Lagos.

Harrysong confirms arrest. Credit: @iamharrysong @sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

The singer also noted that his phone had been seized, and he couldn't communicate with his people.

Harrysong's statement was put out by his management team, it read:

"I got arrested as I landed in Lagos, my phone has been seized, and they won't allow me to communicate with my people management."

Check out the statement below:

Nigerians react to Harrysong's statement

Social media users have reacted differently to Harrysong's statement about his arrest by his former socialite, Sosobrokon. Some of them were on his side.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Frankdriches:

"It’s a pity bro! But na person find trouble first! Please let peace reign."

Lexitoolegitt:

"These ones are acting for you people believe it at your own risk."

Genie_fa:

"So person no fit talk truth for naija again,....Speak up ooo don't die in silence."

Iamtsky:

"God gat your back Harrysong!"

Ifedamola_mi:

"Olopa ma ko anybody seh, we just dey start."

Soso Soberekon sues singer Harrysong

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that music executive Soso Soberekon responded to an allegation singer Harrysong made against him.

Harrysong, in a statement, had claimed Soso Soberekon hired assassins against him as he spoke on the issue of fake friendships in the music industry.

Reacting to the allegations via his lawyers, Soso said it was all false as he demanded N500million in compensation from Harrysong for tarnishing his name. Nigerians reacted differently to their messy fight.

Source: Legit.ng