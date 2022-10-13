Nigerian singer Harrysong has finally gained his release days after he was arrested by the police

Harrysong shared a new picture to confirm his release as he called on his many fans and followers to pray for him

The singer’s release has stirred reactions on social media as netizens continue to share their opinions while some dragged him

Popular singer Harrysong is currently making headlines after he finally gained his freedom a few days after his arrest.

Following his release, Harrysong took to his official Twitter handle to call for prayers and love from his fans.

Harrysong shares a new picture of him sitting in a car. Credit: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Pls say a prayer for me. Wherever you are. Just a prayer, with love.”

See the tweet below:

Harrysong confirms release with new picture

The singer also shared a photo of him sitting in his car to confirm his release from police custody as he called on his fans to play him a song.

Sharing the picture via his Instagram page, Harrysong wrote:

“Play me chin chon thin.”

See the post below:

Internet users react to Harrysong’s release

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ezege__gram:

"They go chi chon thing my bro."

divalaporshe_:

"Welcome back."

youngking_1972:

"Them Dey arrest king Them go soon Chin Chon Thin."

_kingsley_08

"You don run come out abi no talk pass your mouth again oo soso no be your mate ."

queen_annastacyp:

"You DON SEE AND SMELL CHON CHIN SMALL."

im_ikenga1:

"Na gra gra them dey do."

ola_why_now:

"Next time no run mouth. Fear human first, person send assassins to kii you and you get mind to broadcast. Fear human fear God as well."

stanexchange:

"Them don release you or you’re posting from police station ?? Add location please ."

Harrysong confirms arrest

The Internet came alive when reports circulated that music star Harrysong had been arrested following the threat to life allegation against his former associate, Soso Soberekon.

Harrysong took to his Instagram story channel to confirm the arrest and noted that it happened immediately after he landed in Lagos.

The singer also noted that his phone had been seized, and he couldn't communicate with his people.

Source: Legit.ng