Superstar American entertainer, DJ Khalid, got Nigerians and his followers talking when he shared a feel-good video of himself online

In the video, the disc jockey was seen dancing and vibing to Burna Boy's hit song, Ye, and made an interesting comment about it

DJ Khalid was on a boat cruise, and fans have shared mixed reactions to the lovely video, some of them suggested that the entertainers should have worked together

How far Nigerian music travels to other parts of the world can be measured by how international superstars are giving it premium attention globally.

The latest of such attention is from US superstar disc jockey DJ Khalid, who shared a lovely video of the moment he was vibing to Burna Boy's evergreen song, Ye.

DJ Khalid vibes to Burna Boy's Ye. Credit: @djkhaled @burnaboygram

In the short video, DJ Khalid was on a boat cruise enjoying the nice atmosphere as he sang along to the good music.

He captioned the video:

"Fire keep burning ! You would think im @burnaboygram."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Khalid's video

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of DJ Khalid's video to share interesting reactions, some of them felt he and Burna Boy should work together.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oswaldo_faciooo:

"Even after I’m gone fire will keep on burning."

Dakrome20:

"I feel a new project coming."

Purerasta:

"You should have put him on the album."

Emmynite_cct:

"9ja to the world."

Qurasman:

"Why not put him in your album."

Iamtiresimi_:

"Are you cooking with Burna kindly let us know."

Hanthlley:

"Put him in your next album we want African vibes in your Album."

