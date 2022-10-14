Lou Akande, the husband of Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson, gushes over his wife as he celebrates her birthday

The Dakore and her husband Akande have been married for over 11 years, and they have two kids together, both of which are girls

Lou celebrated his celebrity wife with a post on his page while describing her as an amazing woman

Aviator and the husband of ace Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson, Lou Akande, recently got people talking online after sharing a post to celebrate his wife's birthday.

Lou penned a short but sweet and surreal message to his wife, describing her as the most amazing woman in the world.

Lou Akande stirs reactions online after he shared a post to celebrate his beautiful celebrity wife, Dakore Egbuson. Photo credit: @dakoreea/@_o.lou

He even went on to suggest he was the luckiest man in the world to be married to such a beautiful woman and share kids with her.

Dakore Egbusong celebrates herself on her birthday

While the actress Dakore in a post on her page, celebrated herself too, as she noted that she was filled with love and gratitude to God almighty for all his blessings in her life.

Dakore also thanked her fans for their love and unwavering support.

See Lou Akande's post celebrating his wife on her birthday below:

See some of the comments Dakore Egbuson's hubby's post sparked online:

@luwatee:

"Very lucky she is a beautiful woman with a beautiful smile happy birthday Dee."

@elimavenue:

"Wishing our dear wife a fabulous birthday."

@dr_jydeola:

"HBD Wifey, wishing you many more to come. Lou make sure you whip out the black card today."

@umkpa:

"So pretty decent intelligent and smart HBD to your baby."

@drealpeejay:

"Happy Birthday & God’s most beautiful blessings."

@bolajijibanikuti:

"Happy birthday Queen akande."

Source: Legit.ng