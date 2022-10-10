Davido and Chioma have been items of discussion on social media for weeks now following their rekindled romance

The couple have been spotted together at different times both home and abroad with the singer assuring fans of a wedding next year

A video of the lovebirds has made the rounds online and while some fans gushed over them, others noticed something else

Nigerian singer Davido and his third baby mama Chioma have rekindled their love and are back to making public appearances.

While fans are getting used to seeing their photos and videos everywhere, others are taking notes.

In a video sighted online, the assurance souple were sighting walking down to a venue with paparazzi taking several photos of them.

Davido held Chioma's hands for a while, and they both smiled. The 30BG boss however let go of his woman's hand suddenly, stopped smiling and moved up ahead without her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

aduke_maleunderwear:

"I knew they were meant to be together."

thick_barbie5:

"How he dropped her hands though hope they are not shooting something Nigerians will never learn."

mhizdeeh9:

"I think they are shooting something… a docu-series perhaps "

cin_thee:

"How he dropped her hands and the mood switching too"

_lixxoo:

"I love seeing these two together."

ajala_gbebody:

"At this point davido is using this girl to trend again!"

ozi_oma_16:

"Abi Na pre wedding shoot dem Dey do "

___allmah:

"chioma no gree this time love it!!!"

Lady adjusts hair as Davido shows up in Chioma's church

Popular Nigerian singer Davido attended Chioma's church, and the gesture alone made many happy.

A video sighted online showed the moment some fans in the church sighted the singer and moved to him to get photos and videos.

A young lady couldn't believe her eyes, and after recovering from the shock, immediately removed her scarf as she captured the moment with the 30BG boss on camera.

The attention shifted from the couple to the lady who seemed to lose her focus even though Chef Chi was there with her man.

