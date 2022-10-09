Nigerian singer, Davido’s rekindled relationship with Chioma has continued to get people talking on social media

A Twitter user recently dragged Nigerians who were criticising Chioma for going back to the music star

According to him, some women do not even leave their cheating boyfriends because they have an apartment in Lekki

Nigerian singer, Davido and Chioma’s rekindled relationship has continued to remain a hot topic on social media.

As the celebrity couple continue to show romantic displays online, a Twitter user used the opportunity to drag people criticising Chioma for going back to the singer.

The tweep, Edijalo, noted that there are not many Nigerian women who would not go back to men like Davido.

Not stopping there, he added that some of these people criticising Chioma also find it hard to leave their cheating boyfriends just because they have an apartment in Lekki phase 2.

He tweeted:

“Blame Chioma all you want, but naija women wey no go take men like Davido back no reach 5.

People wey dey find am hard to leave their cheating BFs cos he get apartment for Lekki phase 2 dey cap nonsense.”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react as man slams ladies criticising Chioma

Edijalo’s post soon went viral on social media and raised a discussion. Read what some internet users had to say about it below:

db_naturals_:

“Make everybody just try dey mind the business wey dey pay them… Decide what’s a deal breaker for you and what’s not because las las na still you go wear the shoe ”

joanodenu:

"Bro you don finally scatter this table, some they wish say nah them dey there self"

only1_ednariches:

"No body blamed her oh, we were all happy for her, u wan just trend, u wan use Davido and chioma take chase clout."

meetdejesus:

"Na only poor man dey cheat .. once u are rich it’s normal "

____kittiewealth__xx:

"I swear !! E said the truth !! Dem go Dey comment section Dey abuse am if na dem,dem go leave ?? Girls and pretends 4/6."

chrisz090:

"Which 5 dem no de exist…some no fit leave u bcoz ur palour get pop designs de yarn dust "

ella_chi__:

"Omo me I go over take am bk , sapa and loneliness no be anybody mate ooh."

exclusive_thrift1:

"It's better to cry in private jet than to cry in danfo I stan chef chi."

ronald_ose_:

"So are you saying Chioma is dating Davido because of the money?"

Video of Chioma and Davido clubbing gets fans talking

Popular Nigerian singer Davido and his bae, Chioma, have continued to clear the doubt of fans and showcase themselves as a couple in public.

Just days after their viral public display of affection, the celebrity couple were once again spotted together at a club, giving fans love goals.

In the video, Chioma looked cosy with Davido as she caressed his chest while they danced.

