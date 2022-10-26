Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to rub shoulders with top international stars

Just recently, popular US rapper, DJ Khaled, gifted Burna four boxes of brand-new customised sneakers

Taking to social media, Burna flaunted his new footwear and bragged about them in a trending video

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to remain relevant in international scenes and was recently shown love by popular US rapper, DJ Khaled.

Taking to his official Instagram page, via his stories, Burna Boy revealed that he had been gifted boxes of customised sneakers by the international star.

In the clip, the self-styled African giant was seen opening a big shoe box that housed four other shoe boxes.

Burna was then seen removing the shoes from their boxes as he revealed the different pairs of customised designer footwear.

As the singer continued to excitedly show off his gifts from DJ Khaled, he was also heard bragging about them. The Nigerian star was heard saying, “you can never get these”, as he gushed over the footwear.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as DJ Khaled gifts Burna Boy customised sneakers

It didn’t take long for the news of DJ Khaled’s goodwill to spread on social media after the unboxing video was posted by Burna Boy. It also stirred interesting reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say below:

dheeno:

"Only to wear it once and never wear it again."

ikukunkemakonam:

"The biggest DJ with the biggest energy ... Burna must be grateful."

official_julius_ceaza:

"Wetin non reach aba boiz customize."

peller_yo:

"Odogwu ni se "

lexitoolegitt:

"Hie be like say other Nigerian Artists don shenk DJ Khalid before "

outsiderbabyboy:

"The most recognized Africa artist, na them dey rush us, we no dey beg like masala "

theoluyomi:

"Benefits of fame."

mainboss_guerrin:

"Khalid want that burna ft so bad."

thecla_dzebla:

"Beta friend "

Burna Boy's mum drops lovely dance moves at concert

The full-of-life mother of Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu, got fans excited as she dropped one of her trademark dance moves at one of her son's concerts.

In a viral video that emerged online, the talent manager was seen vibing backstage while her son was thrilling guests on stage in South Africa.

Burna Boy's mum showed why she is a dance queen as she vibed so well that fans couldn't take their eyes off her.

