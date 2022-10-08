Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy and his family threw a big party for their late mother, Indian Picolo’s burial

The Mavin boss’ former associate, Dbanj, was also present at the event and he was spotted alongside Timaya making it rain on the dance floor

A video made the rounds of Dbanj, Timaya and others spraying Don Jazzy at the event and Nigerians reacted to it

Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy’s mother’s burial, was a talk of the town ceremony as almost all of the country’s entertainment industry gathered to celebrate her life.

The much anticipated event took place on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Monarch Event Center in Lagos as stars gathered to celebrate with Don Jazzy and his family.

The Mavin boss’ former associate, Dbanj, stole the show when he joined Don Jazzy on the dancefloor and made it rain bundles of cash on him.

Dbanj, Timaya, make it rain cash at Don Jazzy's mother's burial. Photos: @goldmynetv

In his usual energetic manner, Dbanj showed off his exaggerated dance moves as he made a show while spraying money on his former Mo Hitz Records partner.

Also on stage making it rain was Timaya, WhiteMoney and others as the surrounded Don Jazzy while he danced at his mother’s burial.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Dbanj, Timana, others spraying Don Jazzy at his mother’s burial

The video of the interesting display soon made the rounds on social media and it got people talking. Read some of their comments below:

leoritch77:

"This D banj too get pepper body ."

iam_boyce:

"Omo na only me be the celebrity wey no dey here o....ah ah."

chocolatelomo:

"❤️❤️May her soul continue to rest in peace"

officia_jboy:

"I love the wey Don jazzy do his party if na some people na to go de take like 5 types of clothes con use that one collect money collect money after na food you go chop and money don.go be that"

tankodankoro840:

"See Money that am looking for.. Baba sorry may her soul rest in peace ️"

coldkiss_emiika:

"Wetin do white money "

wotowoto77:

"Dem nor dey invite people like Nkechi blessing for this kind party "

Dbanj and Timaya visit Don Jazzy and his dad ahead of mum's burial, sing with them

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy, and his father showed fans that music runs in their family.

A video recently made the rounds of two top stars, Dbanj and Timaya, paying Don Jazzy and his father a visit ahead of his mum’s burial.

In the viral clip, Don Jazzy and his father, as well as Timaya and Dbanj, all sang together as they watched one of their music videos on TV.

