A young Islamic singer, Princess Sekinat Omoibukun, got Nigerians talking with her hijab after sharing a video online

In the video, Sekinat remixed YBNL star, Ololade Asake's hit song Joha and he used it to praise Allah

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of the video to share mixed reactions about it

A young lady in hijab, Princess Sekinat Omoibukun, took to Instagram to share a video of herself showcasing her talents to the world.

In the hilarious video, the young singer changed the entire composure of Ololade Asake's hit single, Joha, to something different and Islamic as she used the sound to praise Allah.

Hijab sister remixes Joha.

Source: Instagram

Sekinat blessed the track with her sonorous voice and Nigerians wondered why she couldn't use the same energy to compose her own song and sound different.



Nigerians react to Sekinat's Joha remix video

Social media users across the county have reacted differently to the hijab sister's version of YBNL star's hit song Joha. While some commended her, others questioned her originality and urged her to create her own sound.



Shofela_fisayomi

"Proud of her !!!! She is not ashamed of her belief!!!! May Allah bless her more, nice tune."

Kali_texas:

"Yoruba Islamic music and Autotune na 5&6."

Internationaldjzangar:

"Why can’t they always get their own instrumentals and be original with their songs… Why trying to use a circular music prints on a religious music… So now we go play this song for mosque and it won’t be like we are dancing to asake in the mosque"

Blacko_diamon:

"Na ilorin girl no worry set awon analog."

Theyyluv.rita:

"She try abegNa so Ayra Starr sef take start."

Thecuteabiola:

" Ilorin oni baje insha Allah."

