Nigerian media personality, Tomike Adeoye, recently left her fans amazed with her recent post on Instagram

The event host/actress posted up dressed in a white ensemble heavily inspired by star of the moment, Asake

Several fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about her interesting style replication

Ahmed Ololade Asake who simply goes by the name Asake, has stolen the hearts of many Nigerian music lovers with his sound and - as it turns out - his sense of style took.

Tomike Adeoye is certainly one of his fans and her recent post has proven this to be true.

Photos show Tomike and Asake in similar ensemble. Credit: @tomike_a

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she dressed like Asake in the visuals for Terminator.

Tomike can be seen miming the song like the singer, dressed in a white ensemble bejewelled with multiple strands of coral beads.

She also sported a white cap similar to the one Asake wore in the music video.

Check out the look below:

Social media users react to Tomike's replication of Asake's look

nusiraholadosu:

"Olori Ebi Mrs Ashake Money we are expecting a beautiful track from you soon."

gerahldeenah:

"My queen, what exactly don’t you look good in you bodied it!"

thesouvenirwhisperer_:

"Olori Ebi, Her ROYAL MAJESTY!!! Our own OBA… The King of This Community ❤️"

plushyhair:

"Olori ebi you and your squad murdered this look ⭐️. Like nobody does it better than you Tomike ❤️❤️"

a.u.l.i.e:

"Right now keh? Mrs money wey dem born with the vibessoooo! ♥️♥️♥️"

Source: Legit.ng