A young lady who is a die-hard fan of music rave of the moment, Ololade Asake has got Nigerians talking online

She took her love for him to a whole new level by tattooing his face on her leg and shared the video online

Social media users have flooded the comments section of the video to share interesting comments, most of them feel the person she drew doesn't look like the singer

What length can you go to show you really love your favourite celebrity? Well, many are known to do the unthinkable, and they always flaunt it.

A pretty lady with nice legs showed that she is one of the biggest fans of YBNL's rave-of-the-moment, Ololade Asake, and she is not hiding it.

She went as far as getting a tattoo of the hits maker's face on her leg, and a video of the new ink has got members of the online community talking.

Nigerians react to the new lady's new tattoo

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of the lady who tattooed Asake's face on her leg, most of them lampooned her.

Endylight1:

"This lady reminds me of the boy who tattooed Bobrisky on his body. Don’t cry for justice later ooo."

Narcissist:

"This one na Mr money wey dey waste time."

Emp_boston9876:

"Na Alake this one draw for leg not Asake."

Chris_thompson_fixed_tips:

"Na Abeni Agbon wey dey always do witch for Yoruba movie b this... Not Asake."

Iz_abella01:

"Wetin be this? The artist don draw craze man for her say na Asake."

Gohardd:

"Make them arrest the tattoo guy first."

Iamnuel_miuzik:

"Na caricature or na original image e wan draw…. This one wan be like shrek with dreads o."

Yo.landa.xx:

"You suppose sue the person wey help you tattoo am."

