Quavo has allegedly confirmed that his ex Saweetie allegedly slept with Cardi B's hubby Offset in a new song titled Messy

Quavo and Takeoff dropped a new project on Friday without Offset and in Messy he raps about how a woman went behind his back and slept with one of his "dawgs"

Social media users assumed that Quavo talking about Saweetie and Offset as Migos split and Quavo and Takeoff dropped their own project without Offset

Quavo has added fuel to the rumours that Saweetie allegedly slept with Cardi B's hubby Offset. In a new song titled Messy, Quavo raps about how Saweetie allegedly slept with his best friend behind his back.

Quavo has fuelled rumours that Saweetie allegedly slept with Offset. Image: @quavohuncho, @saweetie

Source: UGC

Quavo and Takeoff dropped a new album on Friday, 7 October titled Only Built For Infinity Links without Offset. The snippet in which Quavo spills the tea about Saweetie and Offset's alleged situation has gone viral on social media. Cardi B is also trending since the track dropped.

The hip-hop community is engaged in a heated debate over Quavo's verse on Twitter. Some are claiming Migos broke up because of Saweetie, who was Quavo's sweetheart at some point.

@MzSpitBarz said:

"Now it makes sense."

@Mercialago3 wrote:

"Jesus what you all saying to me, so Cardi will stay with her cheating husband no matter what and still defend him. I'm sure Quavi is bitter that he defended Cardi when she was insulting Nicki."

@minajtrollz commented:

"So Saweetie slept with Offline and that’s why Saweetie was removed off FNF Remix because Cardi told her label she wouldn’t work with GloRilla if she released, so they scrapped the record and video. That’s why she been online spiraling at other rap girls.. the tea!"

@TrillaryBlinton said:

"The reality of that Saweetie situation is most likely, Quavo is being spiteful and capitalizing on a social media rumor because he don’t f*ck with Saweetie or Offset anymore and it’s creating traction for that song."

@JaviOnetime wrote:

"Why rap about your girl cheating."

@leaveituptoT added:

"While he was married?"

Source: Briefly.co.za