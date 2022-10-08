Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has taken his trade to a European country, and his fans are gushing over him

The Zazoo crooner shuts down an event in Cyprus with a mammoth crowd in attendance as he thrilled them with a fun time

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of the videos he shared online, and most of them hailed him for concentrating on his life and career

Controversial singer, Portable, seemed to concentrate on his music career instead of the usual online fights, and his followers loved to see him in a new light.

The singer took to his official Instagram page to share videos from a concert he headlined in Cyprus, and fun-seekers came out in their numbers to attend the event.

Portable shuts down event in Cyprus. Credit: @portablebaeby

In the caption of the post, Portable noted that he was shown massive love in Cyprus and bragged about his big achievement online.

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians hail Portable over Cyprus show

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Portable's videos of his performance in Cyprus to commend him, most of them are happy he has shelved his usual online fights to focus on his career.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hypemanjerry:

"I repeat I have never lost hope on you, I believe you will touch the skies. Keep sailing brother. Dr Zeh Zazoo to the world______ Believe."

Official_prinzymartinz:

"See Zazu wey una Dey laugh.... oga don’t port oh."

Egbewunmi_mayowa1:

"It's the smile of oyibo in the last slide for me."

Atere_richie_of_lagos:

"Now people will being loving you now because you’re now focus on your life….I’m happy now that you no dey do Chooh chooh chooh again."

Jsl_nation:

"Shutdown everywhere... Ogun State to the world."

