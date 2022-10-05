Popular Nigerian singer 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, took to social media to appreciate celebrity UK pastor, Tobi Adegboyega

The preacher stood in as a guardian for their daughter, Isabel, and accompanied her to her school in the UK with a convoy

Taking to social media, Annie showered praises on the preacher as she explained what went down and fans reacted

Top Nigerian singer 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, caused a buzz online after she showered praises on celebrity UK pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress shared how the preacher stood in as her daughter’s guardian and accompanied her to school on her first day in the UK.

Annie disclosed that her and 2baba’s passports were stuck at the embassy, and their daughter, Isabel, had already missed out on almost two weeks of studies. She said it took just one call to Pastor Tobi to get her daughter sorted.

Pastor Tobi drops off 2baba and Annie's daughter in UK school with convoy. Photos: @annieidibia1

According to her, the preacher said:

“Annie, please go sleep n u need to stop worrying… Isabel is my daughter , don’t worry about anything at All … just put my kid on the next flight to London n leave the rest.”

In a long note, the actress also showered praises on the pastor and revealed that Isabel was dropped in school with a convoy.

She wrote:

“@tobiadegboyega_ Took d whole crew to drop off my sunshine oooo

"@tobiadegboyega_ Rare Human My daughter’s Guardian … May The Universe Continue Be In your Favor…Thank you so much for standing For Innocent And I.”

Nigerians share mixed reactions as Annie praises Pastor Tobi Adegboyega for standing in for her daughter

Annie’s post stirred mixed reactions on social media, with people either appreciating the pastor or warning the actress to be careful of whose care she leaves her daughter in.

Read some of the comments below:

empressteena:

"I like how extra Pastor Tobi always is, love love it. I can't imagine how you'd miss your Sunshine.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ They grow so so fast."

nonyedelight:

"God's blessings and protection baby girl ❤️"

crownsholly_collections:

"Sha be careful abeg bcs I can never trust anyone when it comes to my daughter."

tams__k:

"Please i don’t want to hear stories later.. never trust anyone with your kid."

hrm.christianahjob:

"More than anything, I hope the masses can see that our celebs will relocate their children abroad? If you like no vote better leadersssssss ‍♀️."

real_jhumie:

"God knows I cannot have the heart to do this, 13 years and alone by herself. I am in high institution and I know how hard it can be when you just want to lay by your mother side and just enjoy the comfort. It is not because you are dependant."

bigmanwife:

"Abeg I nor wan hear anything later o."

uc_amaka:

"Isn’t she too young for such exposure?‍♀️"

Annie Idibia emotional as daughter jets out of Nigeria

Music star 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, couldn’t hide her emotions in a series of posts shared on her Instastory channel.

Annie shared clips with her firstborn daughter, Olivia, and the mother and daughter were captured at the airport.

The 13-year-old was leaving Nigeria to continue with her education in an international school.

Source: Legit.ng