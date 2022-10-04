Nigerian female singing sensation, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems has added yet another international recognition to her impressive list

The singer emerged the winner of the coveted BMI award in the United Kingdom for her musical efforts in the year under review

Nigerians have trooped to social media to shower her with lovely congratulatory messages and hail her artistic ingenuity

Nigerian music star, Temilade Openiyi, with the stage name, Tems, keep showing why she is the rave of the moment in the continent as she bagged yet another international award.

Tems got recognised as the winner of the 2022 edition of the Impact Award in London and her fans back home cannot but hail her big win.

Tems wins BMI award in London Credit: @tooxclusive_com @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The awards organisers recognised her for her ground-breaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They also congratulated her and expressed their excitement at seeing what would be coming from her next.

Check out their tweet below:

Check out Tems with her BMI award plaque below:

Nigerians congratulate Tems

Social media users have commended Tems for the big win and congratulated her for the achievement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bahdboydoingz:

"BOur girl, best female art from Africa, leave am for Tems abeg."

Tinnywiz01:

"Lol Wiz had it too congrats to Big Tems."

A16283939:

"Wizkid wen don win 5 in total , una de here de cap rubbish rubbish abeg, congratulations to Tems though."

RuthDennis2:

"Congratulations my baby, I told you guys that Tems is not here to joke with anyone una no dey believe person."

Ritarowl:

"Show me a bigger female artiste at the moment, I will wait."

Tems gives moving speech after winning BET award

Legit.ng previously reported that the 2022 BET Awards show was an entirely different experience for singer Tems who snagged two awards for the night.

During her moving acceptance speech, the Crazy Things hitmaker mentioned that it was her first time winning a BET Award as she encouraged girls back at home watching her.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the Nigerian singer who won the Best International Act category at the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng