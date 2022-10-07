Nigerian music star Tems has said she will no longer be able to perform at the Tukutane Festival in Kenya

Tems, in her statement, apologised to her Kenyan fans as she said the reason for her action was beyond her control

The singer’s action has sparked reactions online as some netizens called out Nigerian singer Fave, who recently recounted how she was treated badly by promoters in Kenya

Popular singer Tems has announced the cancellation of her show in Kenya.

Tems, who was billed to perform at the Tukutane Festival, in a statement, apologised to her Kenyan fans, adding that, like them, she was disappointed, but the circumstances leading to the cancellation were beyond her control.

Tems apologises to Kenya fans. Credit: @temsbaby @faveszn

The Nigerian singer, however, hinted at performing at a rescheduled date.

In her words:

“Hey Kenya . Honestly, it’s quite heartbreaking to say this but I will not be able to perform at the Tukutane Festival due to circumstances beyond my control. I am as disappointed as you all are but I look forward to coming and giving you a show that you deserve. Love you all .”

See her post below:

This is coming days after Nigerian singer Fave called out Kenyan show promoters over how they treated her and her team during their visit to the country.

Netizens react as Tems cancel Kenya show

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

olingo:

"I blame Fave for this. I knew it."

itschanzu:

"It's not a must you perform , just come see me bbg ."

kipronotfound:

"Fave I know it's you...you dey take gossip to Tems..."

tviewws:

"tell us the circumstances so we know who to attack ."

Promoters accuse Tems of cancelling Kenya show after receiving payment

Promoters who were bringing award-winning Nigerian singer Tems into the country for a show have released a statement following the show's cancellation.

Tukutane Entertainment released a statement claiming the musician cancelled the show despite her receiving full payment for the show.

Part of their statement read:

"As at three days ago, all was going according to schedule and plan. We paid for Tems in full 15 days before the performance date and to our surprise as soon as the payment was made, her manager mentioned that she is no longer comfortable coming to Kenya and just doesn't want to perform for her Kenyan fans. We were shook, heartbroken and financially wounded."

