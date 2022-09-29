Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva is a year older today, Thursday, September 29

The much-loved movie star took to her Instagram page with a post appreciating her maker

The actress noted that all she has to do is to be thankful that God has blessed her with another year

Popular award-winning Nollywood veteran Joke Silva shared the news of her birthday on social media, and she has been well celebrated.

The actress put up a photo on her Instagram page and in the caption noted that she doesn't have to talk too much as all that is due is gratitude to God.

Joke Silva celebrates birthday with beautiful post Photo credit: @ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

Silva also thanked her maker for another year which she will live in abundant grace, mercy and favour.

"Kasha ma dupe dupe kasha ma dupe dupe...oromi o gbejo we we kasha ma dupe dupeThank you Lord for another year... of your abundant Grace, Mercy and Favour."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Joke Silva

dakoreea:

'Happy birthday Mummy J! ❤️❤️"

john4tey1:

"Birthday blessings to you mama. Such a wonderful soul. May the lord continue to keep you safe for us "

nnekaegbarin:

"Happy Birthday, Aunty. Plenty Blessings IJMN."

ladeiii2000:

"Happy Birthday Ma'am,more graceful years in Jesus Mighty Name."

dareynow:

"Happy birthday Mummy J."

femiadebayosalami:

"Happy birthday ma."

ade2u2u_:

"Happy birthday ma'am. Length of years. You are a woman of STEEL to all; I pray you live long and be happy forever. Thank you for being you."

godwyn_od:

"Happy birthday mami. You're one woman in this industry I love so so much. Thank you for being a good and beautiful example. God bless you."

jemapellechandon:

"Happy glorious birthday Mumy J! The woman with ineatimable value, strong and forever beautiful. May this day mark the beginning of greater things to come and may God continue to bless and protect you ma."

