Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin has taken to social media to let people know how great he has been to her growth

The actress in a post online revealed that working with Yul brought out the extraordinary in her

Judy isn't well liked by many, and her post has stirred ugly reactions on social media

Judy Austin's marriage to Nigerian filmmaker Yul Edochie has turned many against her on social media especially.

The actress on her Instagram page praised Mercy Johnson for being an exceptional actress and noted that there is a reason people think of her when they see her colleague.

Judy Austin says Yul Edochie moulded her into a good actress Photo credit: @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy continued by saying that she wasn't deep in her character interpretation until she was directed by Yul on set.

She then glowingly expressed that the filmmaker brought out the extraordinary act in her because he moulded her into the actress she is today.

"One of the challenging and also most exceptional thing about being an Actor is not just being able to interpret your role but also becoming your character completely!!! There’s a reason people think of @mercyjohnsonokojie when they watch my movies, she’s one of the realest and exceptional actor Nollywood ever created. I wasn’t this deep and real in my interpretation of a character until I was directed by His Excellency @yuledochie, oh he brought out the extraordinary act in me!!! I’m proud to say that he moulded me into the actress that I am today…And God will continue to bless you for me. POnce I’m producing, it’s extremely difficult to distract me with anything else cos I direct all my energy, focus and time to it till the job is completed!"

Nigerians react to the post

fab_ritzy:

"You don't know Jesus. If you do, you wouldn't steal someone else's husband. You cover your biz with the blood of the one you have offended. What God has joined together let no one put asunder but you did and bow you cover your own with the blood of Jesus. You cannot mock God! You are so unrepentant. Consciously rubbing it in on her face. It is not over."

aukobenter:

"You rewarded him by spreading your thighs apart"

falodun_damilola:

"Must u always refer to him? U Sha want people to roast you till u dry."

favouredchy:

"And you decided to disrupt his family peace by opening your legs for him even when you know that he is married. Nothing will wipe this shame away from you. Onye oshi amu."

truley_ruby:

"He moulded you into becoming his second wife anakogheri."

joicyglamour5:

"Don't ever compare yourself to mercy Johnson madam, better respect yourself shameless thing."

