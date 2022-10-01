Upcoming singer Portable Zazu has shared some videos from France as he linked up with popular producer Young John

Portable, who was delighted to meet the producer, was seen hailing him while speaking good about Young John’s talent

The video has stirred funny reactions from many of Portable’s fans and followers, with some applauding him

Nigerian singer, who is popular for his controversial lifestyle, Portable Zazu is currently in France.

Portable took to his social media timeline to share some of the videos of him and popular producer Young John as they linked up in France.

The Zazu crooner, who was excited to meet the producer, could be seen hailing Young John in the Yoruba language as he speaks well of his talent.

In his words:

“If Young John produces a beat for you and you don’t blow, you can’t blow again. If you don’t have money he can’t produce for you.”

See the video below:

Below is another video of Portable hailing Young John

Fans react as Portable links up with Young John

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Portable Zazu warns those comparing Asake to Wizkid

Nigerian singer Portable Zazu has sent a message to Nigerians comparing YBNL artist Asake to music star Wizkid.

According to Portable, it is wrong to compare Asake with the likes of Wizkid, Olamide Davido and Burna Boy as they are in the same group.

Portable added that he and Asake are in the same set as they made it to the limelight almost the same time thanks to YBNL boss Olamide.

