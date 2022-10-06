A Nigerian female student stirred hilarious reactions on social media with what she found on her doormat

The undergraduate said she had a misunderstanding with a hostel mate and returned to see debris at the entrance to her room

She had feared that it was 'juju' and had burnt the doormat on the instruction of her pastor, but that wasn't the end of it

A student of Delta State University sent social media into a frenzy with the surprising debris she found on her doormat after having an altercation with a hostel mate.

In a video she shared on TikTok narrating the incident, the lady said she feared it may have been juju. Juju refers to an object that has been deliberately infused with magical power or the magical power itself, Britannica explains.

She had fears initially. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jessymhena

She said she immediately informed her mother and their pastor directed that the doormat be burnt.

However, at night, she noticed that the debris was not only in her room but, this time, big soldier ants formed a line up to a corner.

She got worried and involved other occupants of the hostel. At the end of it all, it was discovered that the debris was caused by the soldier ants that were building a house in her room.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

goodness matthew said:

"Ants these days be acting crazy, imagine ants eating plantain that was kept in the fridge."

Folayimi said

"Put salt for water pour am… dip leg for the water before stepping inside."

O happiness222 said:

"Lol . I can relate. I remember when I and my roommate had issues I cook eat go class as I de class my belly con de pain i de cry say she don poison me."

sugar money said:

"Babe calm down ,e fit no be normal ant ,I’m serious ,fear juju oh."

mad-eye said

"See as they’re big…I’d never sleep in that room comfortably."

Slow Tiger said:

"Wahala ants don go make you burn your doormat."

