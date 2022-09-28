Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s friendship with top British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has once again caused a buzz on social media

Wizkid performed at the recently held Apple Live event in London and it came as no surprise to also see Naomi there

This stirred a series of interesting reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts on their friendship

Having a good friend in the entertainment industry is more than a lot of people can boast of, just like in the case of Nigerian singer Wizkid and British model Naomi Campbell.

The supermodel and actress has been spotted with the Nigerian singer on numerous occasions, especially at his events and even advocating for him on social media.

Wizkid recently had an Apple Live event in London for his upcoming More Love, Less Ego album, and it came as no surprise to also see Campbell with him.

Naomi Campbell and Wizkid's friendship becomes trending topic as fans react. Photos: @naomi

At a point, their friendship started to stir speculations on social media on whether it was an entanglement of some sort or just platonic, seeing as the model continues to be by his side on important occasions.

Recall that when Wizkid lost at the highly anticipated Grammy awards, Naomi took to social media to call out the organisers and push for another category that would recognise Afrobeats.

Nigerians react to Wizkid and Naomi Campbell's friendship

Following Naomi’s presence at the Apple event with Wizkid and photos of them that made the rounds, the supermodel started to trend on social media as Nigerians shared more takes on their friendship. Read some of their comments below:

This fan called her Wizkid FC's big sister:

This fan also likened Naomi to an aunty with a favourite:

Pappy Chilo seemed to speculate about the nature of their relationship:

Ibrahim had this to say about the event:

Damilola Alagbe tweeted:

This tweep said Naomi is always present wherever Wizkid happens to be:

Josh wrote:

Lorenzo wrote:

They gave friendship goals:

Pooja advised fans to find themselves a Naomi:

Naomi Campbell praises Wizkid

Taking to her Instagram page, the top model penned down a lengthy note dedicated to praising Wizkid and telling the world how much of an amazing person he is.

Naomi started off her long note by calling Wizkid her ‘lil bro’ as she expressed how much she was proud of him.

She described the Nigerian star as a perfectionist and added that he brought Afrobeats mainstream to the world without leaving his brothers and sisters behind.

