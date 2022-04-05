Wizkid’s friend and international supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has shared her two cents regarding his loss at the Grammy award ceremony

Campbell in a lengthy piece shared via Instagram maintained that the singer is a winner regardless while hailing him for taking afrobeat to greater heights

The supermodel equally charged the recording academy to do better while making a strong case for the place of afrobeats in global music

Friends and colleagues of Nigeria’s Wizkid continue to speak in support of him following his recent loss at the Grammy awards ceremony.

International supermodel, Naomi Campbell, wasn’t left out as she recently took to Instagram with a post dedicated to the Made in Lagos (MIL) musician.

Campbell described Wizkid’s album as a phenomenal project while declaring that he is a winner regardless of what played out at the Grammys.

She wrote:

"To my brother @wizkidayo,#MadeinLagos was beyond a phenomenal album !! WINNER WITHOUT DOUBT !! You are the KING of the people, that have bought AFROBEATS mainstream, that means more than any academy of any sort..."

Campbell addresses recording academy

In a different portion of her post, the supermodel maintained that the recording academy has chosen to remain tone-deaf particularly as it concerns the growing influence of the afrobeats genre.

Campbell submitted that afrobeats should have its own categories for best song, best album, and artist of the year among all other subcategories.

For Cambell, Wizkid’s album was in the wrong category hence the snub at the award ceremony.

She wrote:

"#MadeinLagos Album and song Essence, was clearly in the wrong category how can you ignore the song Essence, The song by Wizkid, and Tems that was covered and remixed by Justin Bieber, you seem to isolate it under global when it should have been in the song of the year category."

See her full post below:

Reactions to Naomi Campbell's post

winnieharlow said:

"Okayyy they know what they’re doing!!"

dammie_jaay said:

"This write up touched my soul mahn."

eddie_pauls said:

"A Queen has spoken her truth once again ❤️."

life_of_melvin_kesh said:

"Thank you aunty naomi. you know this! well detailed."

wayup___1 said:

"Thank you Naomi!! God Bless You For This."

Rapper Wale makes a case for Essence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that rapper Olubowale Victor Akintimehin better known as Wale reacted to the infamous Wizkid's Grammy award loss.

The rapper opined that Wizkid's hit single with Tems, Essence deserved not just one Grammy award but multiple of them.

Nigerians took to Wale's page to react to his comments about Essence not winning any Grammy award.

